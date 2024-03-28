Posted Thursday, March 28, 2024 10:17 am

Maryellen Liddell, 76, passed away peacefully on March 12 surrounded by her family and exceptional caregivers after a long illness. Maryellen was born on October 24, 1947 in Medford, MA to James and Ruth (Perigny) Liddell. Maryellen lived in Manchester-By-The-Sea, MA and was a graduate of Saint Clement High School in Somerville, MA.

Maryellen, worked as an executive for Blue Cross early in her career. After leaving Blue Cross she focused on her passion of interior design, helping customers across the state of Massachusetts with home design. Maryellen, taught interior design courses at colleges local to the North Shore - she loved the Boston Design Center. When Maryellen wasn’t designing, she could be found cooking. She had a love for Julia Childs and preparing gourmet meals. Maryellen was an avid reader, exceptional seamstress and created authentic Halloween costumes for her great-nieces and nephew.

Maryellen is survived by her husband Paul Murray, older brother Paul Liddell and wife (Carolyn); close cousin Elsie Kerrigan and husband (Jack), Nephews and Nieces, Paul Murray, Tracie Carvalho, Lauren Murray O’Donnell and James Liddell, great-nieces and nephew, Madeline Carvalho, CeeCe Carvalho, Nathaniel O’Donnell and McKenzie Murray.

Maryellen is preceded in death by her parents James and Ruth Liddell, sister Beverly (1991) and nephew Michael Liddell (2023); and her beloved cat Walter.

A Funeral Service will be held at Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot St. Beverly, MA on Saturday April 6th at 11 a.m. followed by a burial at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Manchester-By-The-Sea. Visitation will be held the same day from 10 -11 a.m. Information, directions, condolences at www.CampbellFuneral.com.