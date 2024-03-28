Manchester's Summer Demeo Named to Governor's Youth Advisory Council 

Massachusetts has 50 cities and 301 towns across 14 counties, and this week, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey swore in Manchester resident and Manchester Essex Regional High School Junior Summer Demeo as one of just 60 members of her Youth Advisory Council. 

Established through an executive order, the Council will advise the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and the entire administration on critical issues impacting Massachusetts, such as civic engagement, education, climate, housing, mental health, and youth violence. The Council is made up of 60 young people, ages 16-21, from every region in Massachusetts, who will serve a two-year appointment.  

“Every day, our administration is making policy decisions that have a significant impact on the lives of young people for generations to come. Now, through this advisory council, they will have a direct say in their futures,” said Governor Healey. “This advisory council opens up the door for conversation, recommendations and action. I look forward to working with each and every single member as we work together to make Massachusetts more affordable, competitive and equitable for all.”   

CHECK OUT Gov. Healey and Lt. Gov. Driscoll at this year's Youth Advisory Council swearing in.

“The young people of Massachusetts are deeply motivated, inspired and brilliant. Their perspective on some of our state’s most pressing challenges offer us a new approach toward solutions, and we cannot wait to hear from this advisory council on their ideas,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll, formerly the mayor of the City of Salem. “It’s so important that we offer a seat at the table for everyone whose lives will be impacted by the decisions we make as an administration. Our youth are no exception. This advisory council will help us address the issues of today and the future together.” 

The 60 young people who make up the “Executive Committee” of the Youth Council will lead initiatives, listening sessions, and working groups by working with other youth who have applied to the Council. All members are appointed for a two-year term.  

The Youth Advisory Council has geographic, racial and gender diversity, and includes members of the LGBTQ+ community. In total, members speak 14 different languages. 

The newly sworn-in members are: 

From Barnstable County  

  • Eleanor Rosenthal, Falmouth  
  • Laik O’Reilly, Centerville 
  • Maria Eduarda Soares, East Falmouth 
  • Piper Hunt, Centerville 

From Berkshire County 

  • Aleksei Chang, Williamstown  
  • Cameryn Wilk, Pittsfield  
  • Leslye Bautista-Cruz, Sheffield  
  • Quinn Dillon, Stockbridge   

From Bristol County 

  • Annabelle Griffith, Norton  
  • Dayna Mbugua, East Taunton 
  • Emerson Gonet, Fairhaven 
  • Jaymison Gunschel, Mattapoisett 
  • Sofie De Coste, Lakeville 
  • Soleei Guasp, Fall River 

From Essex County  

  • Brenda Javier, Lawrence 
  • David Martinez, Haverhill 
  • Julio Mejia, Lawrence  
  • Karla Almonte, Lawrence 
  • Madeleine Lucas, Salem  
  • Samuel O’Neil, Andover  
  • Summer Demeo, Manchester  

From Franklin County 

  • Christiana Dunn, Orange 

From Hampden County 

  • Elianna Umana Kimura, Westfield  
  • Mary Zachara, Ludlow  
  • Shane Dillon, Springfield  
  • Victoria Mazzaferro, East Longmeadow 

From Hampshire County 

  • Haliyah Friedman-Kassis, Northampton 
  • Jade Rousseau, Northampton 
  • Quinn Speek, Belchertown 

From Middlesex County 

  • Alejandra Fernandez, Malden 
  • Aya-Nour Belyazid, Concord 
  • Felicity Zhang, Concord 
  • Ford Catlin, Wayland 
  • Jordan Cohen, Framingham 
  • Max Achab, Melrose 
  • Nichollas Morais, Lowell 
  • Thomas Kinney, Newton 
  • Thomas Marshall, Dracut 

From Norfolk County 

  • Chrystina Wosny, Weymouth  
  • Grace Tucceri, Franklin 
  • Palak Yadav, Medway 
  • Salma Boulal, Quincy 

From Plymouth County 

  • Demira Parekh, Hingham 
  • Finn Doherty, Carver  
  • Jateja Spriggs, Brockton 
  • Soomin Jeong, Marshfield 

From Suffolk County 

  • Hadiatou Bah, Boston 
  • Isabella Medina-Chaves, Boston 
  • John Forry, Boston 
  • Marco Barbosa, Boston 
  • Matthew Marter, Boston  
  • Matthew Terrell, Boston  
  • Sean Wells, Boston 
  • William Brogan, Boston 

From Worcester County 

  • Amrit Boyal, Worcester 
  • Camila Damian Valerio, Worcester 
  • Declan Conway, Leominster  
  • Eileen Rodriguez, Worcester  
  • Ella Hogan, Holden  
  • Joshua Roulier, Douglas 
 

