Manchester's Summer Demeo Named to Governor's Youth Advisory Council 

Massachusetts has 50 cities and 301 towns across 14 counties, and this week, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey swore in Manchester resident and Manchester Essex Regional High School Junior Summer Demeo as one of just 60 members of her Youth Advisory Council.

Established through an executive order, the Council will advise the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and the entire administration on critical issues impacting Massachusetts, such as civic engagement, education, climate, housing, mental health, and youth violence. The Council is made up of 60 young people, ages 16-21, from every region in Massachusetts, who will serve a two-year appointment.

“Every day, our administration is making policy decisions that have a significant impact on the lives of young people for generations to come. Now, through this advisory council, they will have a direct say in their futures,” said Governor Healey. “This advisory council opens up the door for conversation, recommendations and action. I look forward to working with each and every single member as we work together to make Massachusetts more affordable, competitive and equitable for all.”

CHECK OUT Gov. Healey and Lt. Gov. Driscoll at this year's Youth Advisory Council swearing in.

“The young people of Massachusetts are deeply motivated, inspired and brilliant. Their perspective on some of our state’s most pressing challenges offer us a new approach toward solutions, and we cannot wait to hear from this advisory council on their ideas,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll, formerly the mayor of the City of Salem. “It’s so important that we offer a seat at the table for everyone whose lives will be impacted by the decisions we make as an administration. Our youth are no exception. This advisory council will help us address the issues of today and the future together.”

The 60 young people who make up the “Executive Committee” of the Youth Council will lead initiatives, listening sessions, and working groups by working with other youth who have applied to the Council. All members are appointed for a two-year term.

The Youth Advisory Council has geographic, racial and gender diversity, and includes members of the LGBTQ+ community. In total, members speak 14 different languages.

The newly sworn-in members are:

From Barnstable County

Eleanor Rosenthal, Falmouth

Laik O’Reilly, Centerville

Maria Eduarda Soares, East Falmouth

Piper Hunt, Centerville

From Berkshire County

Aleksei Chang, Williamstown

Cameryn Wilk, Pittsfield

Leslye Bautista-Cruz, Sheffield

Quinn Dillon, Stockbridge

From Bristol County

Annabelle Griffith, Norton

Dayna Mbugua, East Taunton

Emerson Gonet, Fairhaven

Jaymison Gunschel, Mattapoisett

Sofie De Coste, Lakeville

Soleei Guasp, Fall River

From Essex County

Brenda Javier, Lawrence

David Martinez, Haverhill

Julio Mejia, Lawrence

Karla Almonte, Lawrence

Madeleine Lucas, Salem

Samuel O’Neil, Andover

Summer Demeo, Manchester

From Franklin County

Christiana Dunn, Orange

From Hampden County

Elianna Umana Kimura, Westfield

Mary Zachara, Ludlow

Shane Dillon, Springfield

Victoria Mazzaferro, East Longmeadow

From Hampshire County

Haliyah Friedman-Kassis, Northampton

Jade Rousseau, Northampton

Quinn Speek, Belchertown

From Middlesex County

Alejandra Fernandez, Malden

Aya-Nour Belyazid, Concord

Felicity Zhang, Concord

Ford Catlin, Wayland

Jordan Cohen, Framingham

Max Achab, Melrose

Nichollas Morais, Lowell

Thomas Kinney, Newton

Thomas Marshall, Dracut

From Norfolk County

Chrystina Wosny, Weymouth

Grace Tucceri, Franklin

Palak Yadav, Medway

Salma Boulal, Quincy

From Plymouth County

Demira Parekh, Hingham

Finn Doherty, Carver

Jateja Spriggs, Brockton

Soomin Jeong, Marshfield

From Suffolk County

Hadiatou Bah, Boston

Isabella Medina-Chaves, Boston

John Forry, Boston

Marco Barbosa, Boston

Matthew Marter, Boston

Matthew Terrell, Boston

Sean Wells, Boston

William Brogan, Boston

From Worcester County