Manchester Library Notes for April 2

Posted Thursday, April 1, 2021 8:00 pm

Coffee Book Chat

Starting Tuesday, April 6 at 11.00 a.m. and continuing the first Tuesday of each month, join us on Zoom to talk about our favorite reads. We will meet for 30 minutes to take this chance to have a coffee and chat about what we have been reading.

Friends of the Manchester Library Annual Meeting and Author Talk

Monday, May 10 at 7.00 p.m. we will hold our annual meeting via Zoom. After the meeting, hear from our guest speaker author of The Little French Bridal Shop, Jennifer Dupee. Copies of her book are available at the library and The Book Shop of Beverly Farms.

AAA Free Virtual Driver’s Safety Series

Starting Thursday April 29 through Thursday June 3 via Zoom join this six-seminar series aimed to cover a variety of topics. Go to the Events calendar on the library website.

Springy Saturdays

Starting Saturday, April 10 from 10.00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. on the library’s front lawn where staff will set up a selection of library items that you can browse and checkout. Pending the weather, stop by and pick up some new reads, music, movies and more.

Favorite Poem Project Sharing

Tuesday, April 27 at 6.00 p.m. join us for an evening celebrating poetry. In the spirit of the Favorite Poem Project, created by former U.S. Poet Laureate, Robert Pinsky, you can sign up to share your favorite poem and give a brief explanation of its meaning to you. Go to the library’s website.

Library Access to Wall Street Journal

The library now offers online access to The Wall Street Journal. Get the latest national news, business and economy information from the comfort of your own home. Go to the libraries website, you will need your library card to login and create an account.

Museum Passes Now Available to Reserve

Several museums are open and offering timed ticket reservations. Reserve library passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art, Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England. Go to our website and click Museum Passes to start your reservation process. With spring vacation next month, consider reserving your passes today.

The Ultimate Presentation for Red Sox Nation

Thursday, April 15 at 6:30 p.m. take a fun and enlightening journey through Boston Red Sox history with the author of the Ultimate Boston Red Sox Time Machine Book by Marty Gitlin. The presentation features videos and photographs of the greatest and most fascinating players, teams, events and moments in franchise history. You can enjoy some trivia questions that cover Sox history, from the Royal Rooters, who launched Red Sox Nation, all the way to the four World Series championships. Contact the library to register.

In Library Browsing Returns

Starting March 11th on Thursdays only, the library will have browsing hours by appointment only from 10.00 a.m. to 12.00 p.m. and 2.00 p.m. to 5.00 p.m., with 10.00 a.m. being reserved for seniors and high risk patrons. Reservations are for 45 minutes of browsing time. Only four patrons at a time will be allowed in the building. Access to the computer must have an appointment as well. Masks and social distancing will be mandatory. We ask that if you cannot make your appointed time to please call ahead and cancel so others will have a chance to enjoy this service.

Hearthside Book Group

Tuesday, April 6 at 4.00 p.m. join us on Zoom to discuss Ragtime by E.L. Doctorow. Copies of the book are available at the circulation desk or curbside pickup.

Diversity Matters Book Group

Tuesday, April 13 at 5.00 p.m. join us on Zoom. The Diversity Matters Group will discuss An Indigenous Peoples’ History of the United States by Roxanne Dunbar Ortiz. This book describes and analyzes a 400 year span of Indigenous resistance to the colonization of the Americas.

Adult Online Tai Chi Classes

Join Susan Halpern for weekly online Zoom classes at 10:30 a.m. She will lead a free weekly series of one-hour Tai Chi classes for ages 18 and older. Please wear loose clothing, sneakers or any other low-heeled, non-slip shoes, and practice in a space about 6-8 feet square.

Updated Curbside Pickup Days and Hours

The library has updated its curbside pickup days and hours. On Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays the pick up hours are 10 a.m. to 3.00 p.m. On Thursdays hours are 10.00 a.m. to 7.00 p.m.

Teen Advisory Board Meeting

The third Wednesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. Open to all teens, grades 9-12. Call the library for details.

The 8th Annual Peep Show has Begun

All Ages, create a diorama, using those delicious, sweet, marshmallow Peeps as your main characters. Let your imagination run to Peeps as you illustrate your favorite book or movie. Bags of Peeps are available at the Library while supplies last. Entry forms are in the bags or on the library website. Photos and entry info should be submitted between, March 21-31. The public is then invited to view entries online through April 7 and then cast their votes. Award prizes will be in three groups, Youth-Grade 5 and below, Teen-Grade 6-12 and Adult.

Storywalk Returns

Friday, April 2 through Saturday, April 3 stop by the library lawn and share a story that’s just right for getting in the egg-hunting mood.

For the Birds

Starting Saturday, April 20 join Ms. Carol for a bird-themed story time. We will read, sing and learn how to create a nesting bag. Join the story time fun when the time is right for you. Vidio link will be posted on the library Facebook and children’s webpage.

Reading for Change and Cupcakes

Tuesday, April 14 at 3:30 p.m. for 4th and 5th graders. Join us on Zoom for books that speak to issues of diversity and change and yes, there will be cupcakes. Space and books are limited.

Children’s Virtual Programs start Tuesday, January 19

Let’s Make Music with Ms. Teresa

Free music kits for children ages birth through four years available starting Friday, February 26 for pickup during curbside hours. No more than two kits per family. Call to reserve yours.

PJ Family Story Time

Returning Tuesday April 6 @ 6:30 p.m. It’s fun to wear your PJs and gather your favorite friends to share stories and songs. Everyone is welcome.

Stay at Home Story Time

Returning Wednesday, April 7 @ 9:30 a.m. Join Ms. Carol for songs, fingerplays and short stories.