Posted Thursday, October 7, 2021 11:00 pm

Kathleen Wick Galacar passed away at her home in Beverly on September 22 after a lengthy and courageous battle against breast cancer. Kitty was born in Boston on March 17, 1952, the daughter of Kathleen and Peter Arms Wick. Kitty was predeceased by her parents and her sister Pamela Wick Lincoln. She is survived by her husband Frederic Lang Galacar of 37 years, their daughter Sophie Galacar and granddaughter Annabelle. She grew up dividing her time between Beacon Hill, Manchester-by-the Sea, Massachusetts and France. She attended l’Ecole Billingue in Paris, Rogers Hall School, Lake Forest College, and London School of Dramatic Art and was graduated from The Godman School of Drama in Chicago. Kitty continued her passion for theater with many lead roles in productions at The Vincent Club in Boston. France played an integral part of Kitty’s life. She was fluent in French and even long after her parent’s deaths she joined her sister Pamela on annual trips to the family house in Normandy. With a wonderful eye for style and design Kitty loved working as an Interior Designer and was also a co-founder of Galacar and Company specializing in historical hand screened fabric and wall coverings. Kitty was passionate about travel and toured the world in her 20s prior to joining in marriage with Frederic Galacar. Kitty will be remembered for her independent thinking, creativity, and enormous generosity to her friends and family. For those who knew and loved her, their worlds are forever changed.