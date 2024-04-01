Posted Monday, April 1, 2024 4:57 pm

March 8, 1945 – March 28, 2024

Mrs. Jan M. (Conroy) Anderson 79, of Manchester, beloved wife of Carl A. Anderson Jr., passed away unexpectedly on March 28, 2024 while vacationing with friends.

Born in Salem, she was the daughter of the late William and Evelyn (Saindon) Conroy. She was raised and educated in Danvers and was a graduate of Danvers High School. Jan continued her education at Salem State University where she received her bachelor of arts in education and earned her masters in education from Cambridge College.

Jan dedicated her life to education, spending over 39 years teaching in the Peabody Public School System. As a high school teacher and later on as a Department head her impact on generations of young minds is immeasurable. She chaperoned many exchange trips to London combining two of her greatest joys traveling and teaching. Through her work in education, she received the esteemed George F. Peabody Legacy Award as well as the Tradition of Excellence teaching award by Phi Kappa Phi honor society at Salem State University. Her dedication to mentoring extended beyond the classroom, as she guided students, former students, and colleagues with unwavering support and care.

Family was everything to Jan. She loved sailing with her family throughout Vineyard Sound and the Caribbean. As a mother, she was dedicated to her two daughters and guided them to a life of service, following in her footsteps. She was blessed to be Nana to six grandsons and was their biggest supporter and a constant in their life.

Jan was an active member of the Essex County Club where she served on the Board of Governors, Chair of Ladies Tennis and on many committees. Jan was an avid bridge player and achieved the title of Life Master. Her bridge community included her weekly groups, tournament partners and many people she introduced to the game. Jan embraced life with enthusiasm and led an active life playing many sports at the Club. Jan was a woman of faith who was deeply involved in parish life at Sacred Heart Church. Her energy, kindness and compassion served her well in her duties as Eucharistic Minister. Jan embraced every moment with grace, style, and zest for life. Her love for fun, fashion, gardening, and travel will be deeply missed by her loving family, friends and all those hearts she touched along the way.

Surviving Jan in addition to her husband Carl of Manchester are her daughters, Lauren Harrison of Manchester and Kirsten Skowron and her husband Jeffery of Wakefield, her grandsons, Colin, Aiden, William and Miles Harrison all of Manchester and Joseph and Jake Skowron of Wakefield, and her beloved sister, Bonnie L. Hamilton of Danvers.

ARRANGEMENTS: Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral Mass which will be held in Visitation Parish at Sacred Heart Church, School St., Manchester on Friday, April 5, 2024 at 11 AM followed by a private burial. Please meet directly at the church. Visiting hours will be held at O’Donnell Cremations – Funerals – Celebrations, 167 Maple St., (Rte. 62) Danvers on Thursday, April 4th from 4 to 7 PM. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Jan’s memory to The American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.odonnellfuneralservice.com.