Icky!  Why would you rob a grave anyway?

Posted

The term “grave-robbing” is incorrect—in English and American jurisprudence, a dead human body isn’t property.  If you’re only interested in taking the body and not the clothes or jewelry, a robbery technically hasn’t been committed.  The more correct term for a person who digs bodies up from a graveyard for anatomical dissection is “body-snatcher” or, in 19th Century parlance, a “Resurrection man.” 

  • But how did this “resurrecting” become if not an official career choice, but a profitable side gig?
  • Adam Smith summed it up nicely in his 1776 theory on demand and supply:
  • More Americans are becoming aspiring medical students and doctors (the demand)
  • Aspiring medical students and doctors need to understand human anatomy
  • The best way to understand human anatomy is to dissect a human body
  • Somebody needs to provide human bodies for medical students and doctors to dissect. (the supply)

Other items that may interest you

It’s all in How You Finish That Counts

Some Top Interior Design Trends to Look Out For in …

Welcome, Cape Ann Gardeners, to an Early Spring!

It’s Fantasy and Mythology with Cape Ann Symphony on …

© Copyright 2024 The Manchester Cricket
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions