Icky!  Why would you rob a grave anyway?

Posted Friday, March 8, 2024 5:04 pm

The term “grave-robbing” is incorrect—in English and American jurisprudence, a dead human body isn’t property. If you’re only interested in taking the body and not the clothes or jewelry, a robbery technically hasn’t been committed. The more correct term for a person who digs bodies up from a graveyard for anatomical dissection is “body-snatcher” or, in 19th Century parlance, a “Resurrection man.”