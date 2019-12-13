First Parish Church Railings Must Be Restored

Posted Friday, December 13, 2019 1:03 pm

FIRST PARISH CHURCH, Manchester

Monday, 11:30 a.m.

On Monday, November 25, the railings on the steeple of the First Parish Church were removed. There are two sets of railings — at the bell level and further up, at the carillon level — and both sets have deteriorated badly. Several weeks ago, a spindle had rotted to a point where it became loose and fell to the ground. In the coming months, the railings will be evaluated and restored using wood, such as mahogany, that can withstand the challenging steeple weather conditions. The railings will be reinstalled later in 2020 on the steeple of the building, which served as Manchester’s meeting house until the mid-nineteenth century. The building has undergone several restoration projects in recent years that have been, in part, supported with funds from the Community Preservation Act. Church trustees hope that CPA funding can help support this project as well.