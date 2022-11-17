You had to be there. ME Hornets met a strong Cohasset team in the MIAA Final Four match in Watertown, Tuesday night. The Hornets were down 1-0 with eight seconds to play when a combination of passing from Caelie Patrick and Abby Kent led to a goal by Grace Gerhardt to tie the game at 1-1. Grace Gerhardt scored the only goal in ME’s Elite Eight win against Lunenburg that sent them to the Final Four. After no scoring by either team during double overtime, the game was sent to a shootout where Caelie Patrick beat the Cohasset goalie to send the Hornets to the State Finals with a 2-1 win. The State Final will be played on Saturday against Uxbridge, location TBA.
ME Hornets Field Hockey 2-1 Win Over Cohasset Sends The Team To States
-
- Updated
Already a Print Subscriber?
Do you have a print subscription but haven’t provided your email address to date? Fill out this form so we can make sure you have access to everything in the digital version of The Cricket.
If you're not sure, fill out this form and we will verify or change your email address on file.
Most Popular
Articles
- Stori Stockwell Cadigan
- The “New” MAC: Open With New Energy
- SPECIAL TOWN MEETING NOVEMBER 14, PUBLIC HEALTH PROTOCOL
- Joan Snow Honored with 23rd Longevity Bench
- Richard “Dick” Towle
- Manchester Matters: Into the Light, Sort Of
- MBTS' Recall Article At Town Meeting Deserves A Closer Look
- Manchester Planning Board Special Town Meeting
- A Tale Of Two Special Town Meetings
- Extra Motivation for ME Field Hockey in Tourney
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.