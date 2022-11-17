Field_Hockey_Final_Four.jpg

You had to be there.  ME Hornets met a strong Cohasset team in the MIAA Final Four match in Watertown, Tuesday night.  The Hornets were down 1-0 with eight seconds to play when a combination of passing from Caelie Patrick and Abby Kent led to a goal by Grace Gerhardt to tie the game at 1-1.  Grace Gerhardt scored the only goal in ME’s Elite Eight win against Lunenburg that sent them to the Final Four.  After no scoring by either team during double overtime, the game was sent to a shootout where Caelie Patrick beat the Cohasset goalie to send the Hornets to the State Finals with a 2-1 win.  The State Final will be played on Saturday against Uxbridge, location TBA. 