Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, DECEMBER 27

11:33 a.m.  The Plains St., general illness, transported to hospital.

1:19 p.m.  Norwood Ave., possible stroke, transported to hospital.

6:45 p.m.  Pleasant St., stop sign violation, written warning issued.

10:16 p.m.  School St., multiple lane violations, written warning issued.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 28

1:00 p.m.  School St., stop sign violation, written warning.

4:07 p.m.  Route 128NB ramp, deer in roadway, appears deceased.

5:05 p.m.  School St., speeding violation, written warning issued.

6:04 p.m.  School St., speeding violation, written warning issued.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 29

4:30 a.m.  Old Essex Rd., nauseous, possible stroke, transported to hospital.

1:13 p.m.  Central St., walk in, medication drop box.

4:15 p.m.  Central St., fingerprinting service, complete.

5:21 p.m.  Bridge St., lost, trying to get to Boston, assisted.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 30

4:18 a.m.  Lincoln St., burglar alarm activation, all in order.

7:42 p.m.  Beach St., open line 911, no emergency.

8:36 p.m.  School St., burglar alarm multi zones, cleaners found on site.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 31

8:30 a.m.  Dexter Lane, residential burglar alarm, all in order.

10:14 a.m.  Beach St., hands free law, written warning.

1:09 p.m.  School St., expired registration, written warning issued.

7:56 p.m.  Old Neck Rd., female fall and hit head, patient refusal.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 1

12:37 a.m.  Raymond St., fireworks on beach, all in order.

6:32 a.m.  Deer Hill St., broken road sign, DPW notified.

9:00 a.m.  Beach St., foot patrol in downtown, cleared.

5:46 p.m.  School St., fire alarm. Smoke detectors, smoke from fireplace, ventilated.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 2

12:02 p.m.  Forest St., odor of gas inside residence, cleared.

3:20 p.m.  Pleasant St., disable car, moved out of roadway.

5:20 p.m.  Harold St., seizure, transported to hospital.

9:38 p.m.  Pine St., fall, patient refusal.

Note: These logs contain information from both the Manchester Police Department and the Manchester Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the MPD's records management system. ~Editor 