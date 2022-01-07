MONDAY, DECEMBER 27
11:33 a.m. The Plains St., general illness, transported to hospital.
1:19 p.m. Norwood Ave., possible stroke, transported to hospital.
6:45 p.m. Pleasant St., stop sign violation, written warning issued.
10:16 p.m. School St., multiple lane violations, written warning issued.
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 28
1:00 p.m. School St., stop sign violation, written warning.
4:07 p.m. Route 128NB ramp, deer in roadway, appears deceased.
5:05 p.m. School St., speeding violation, written warning issued.
6:04 p.m. School St., speeding violation, written warning issued.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 29
4:30 a.m. Old Essex Rd., nauseous, possible stroke, transported to hospital.
1:13 p.m. Central St., walk in, medication drop box.
4:15 p.m. Central St., fingerprinting service, complete.
5:21 p.m. Bridge St., lost, trying to get to Boston, assisted.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 30
4:18 a.m. Lincoln St., burglar alarm activation, all in order.
7:42 p.m. Beach St., open line 911, no emergency.
8:36 p.m. School St., burglar alarm multi zones, cleaners found on site.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 31
8:30 a.m. Dexter Lane, residential burglar alarm, all in order.
10:14 a.m. Beach St., hands free law, written warning.
1:09 p.m. School St., expired registration, written warning issued.
7:56 p.m. Old Neck Rd., female fall and hit head, patient refusal.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 1
12:37 a.m. Raymond St., fireworks on beach, all in order.
6:32 a.m. Deer Hill St., broken road sign, DPW notified.
9:00 a.m. Beach St., foot patrol in downtown, cleared.
5:46 p.m. School St., fire alarm. Smoke detectors, smoke from fireplace, ventilated.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 2
12:02 p.m. Forest St., odor of gas inside residence, cleared.
3:20 p.m. Pleasant St., disable car, moved out of roadway.
5:20 p.m. Harold St., seizure, transported to hospital.
9:38 p.m. Pine St., fall, patient refusal.