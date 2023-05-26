On Monday evening, our two newest MBTS full-time patrolmen were sworn in during the select board meeting. Pictured, with their families, are Officer Sean Mullins, who recently graduated from the Lynnfield Academy 2nd ROC on April 28 and Officer David Ko, who joins our ranks from Gordon College Police. We welcome them to the department and wish them a happy, fulfilling, and safe career. Welcome aboard!
New Policemen
