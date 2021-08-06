Bike and Pedestrian Committee Meeting: Join the conversation on Tuesday, August 18 at 7 p.m. to discuss School Street and its side blocks towards the schools. Meeting details can be found on the Town website.
Employment Opportunities: The Town has posted openings for the following positions: Principal Assessor, Assistant Town Accountant, Land Use Boards Clerk, Grants and Special Projects Coordinator and Custodian. Please see the Town website for full job descriptions.
Movie Night in Masco: Enjoy a family movie under the stars at Masconomo Park on Saturday, August 21 at 7:30 p.m. Sponsored by the Manchester 375th Committee. Rain date is Sunday, August 22.
Public Safety Dispatch Study: The Board of Selectmen are studying Manchester’s public safety dispatch service and will take a vote in the fall to either move it to a regional center or keep it in-house. The next public forum will take place in early September. Visit the Public Safety Dispatch page on the Town website to learn more about these options.
Register for the Manchester 375th Parade: The 375th Celebration Parade will take place on Saturday, September 25 at 2 p.m. Register your group or float by September 17 on the Parks and Recreation page.
COVID Vaccine Clinics: The Cape Ann Regional Clinics continue to offer a local option for COVID vaccines to anyone eligible. To learn about clinic locations and times please see the Board of Health webpage.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular schedule.
