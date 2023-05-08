----------------------------------------------------------

On Thursday, the three candidates running for two open seats on the Select Board came together for a Meet the Candidate forum at the ME Regional High School.  The program was a collaboration between the Cricket and 1623 Studios.  The candidates—incumbents Ann Harrison and John Round with challenger Karen Bennett—tackled issues that included commercial development in Manchester, Cell Signaling, housing, zoning, regional dispatch, and the current MBTA downtown zoning that Manchester has been required by the state to consider.  

