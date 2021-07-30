115 Years Ago – 1906
The heaviest thunder shower of the season passed over the town on Saturday evening. The rain fell in torrents washing the roads badly and filling the electric tracks with gravel causing the motormen to shovel it off the tracks. At 10:20 a car left the rails at Winthrop Street causing a delay of 30 minutes.
90 Years Ago – 1931
The M.E. Church held their annual lawn party Wednesday afternoon, a great attraction being the Essex County Training school boys’ band, which played from 6 to 8 o’clock. An excellent business was done at the several sales tables.