What was Happening on March 26 in Years Past

90 Years Ago – 1931

On Monday morning, at a special assembly, Officer Andrews of the Mass State Police, spoke to the pupils of Story High School on “Highway Safety”.

The adjourned town meeting was held on Wednesday evening and the proposed new war memorial, which was presented under article 53, was the principal subject of the evening. It was voted to accept the committee’s recommendation and set the memorial up in Masconomo Park.

75 Years Ago – 1946

Nancy Bachman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frederick Bachman of Pine Street, was the successful contestant in the spelling contest for 9th graders, held last week in Faneuil Hall.

Russell M. Dennis, Commander of Frank B. Amaral Post #113, American Legion, has announced that the Legion will sponsor the local baseball team this year and that they will again participate in the North Shore Park League.

60 Years Ago – 1961

The Oakwood Nursing Home, Manchester’s newest business venture officially opened on Wednesday with an “Open House”. Visitors were awed by its magnificence.

Secretary of State Kevin H. White was in Manchester on election day to observe the conduct of our annual election.

45 Years Ago – 1976

The Golden Age Club of Manchester held a delightful meeting in Sacred Heart Parish Hall when Lee Gates showed slides of pictures he took while traveling in different parts of the globe.

Miss Nancy Jenner and Miss Catherine Smith, students at Manchester Jr. Sr. High School, were awarded the prestigious Gold Key Award at the 26th Annual Massachusetts Scholastic Art Awards.

30 Years Ago – 1991

Miss Danielle Gauthier and Miss Holly Park, daughters of Shirley and Phil Gauthier and William and Karen Park, both juniors at Manchester Jr. Sr. High School have been selected by Unit No. 113, American Legion Auxiliary to be their representative at Girls State.

The Manchester Department of Public Works is pleased to report that the water level at Gravelly Pond exceeds 85 percent of capacity despite of the lack of snowfall this winter.

15 Years Ago – 2006

For the ninth year in a row, the Manchester DPW, in cooperation with the Division of marine Fisheries Station in Gloucester, and the Manchester Coastal Stream Team of Salem Sound Coastwatch, will facilitate smelt spawning season.

The Manchester-Essex sailing team enjoyed their first sunny March practice last Friday. A special thanks, once again, goes out to Manchester marine and MSA for their continued support.