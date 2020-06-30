What Was Happening on July 3 in Years Past

Posted Tuesday, June 30, 2020 9:15 pm

90 Years Ago – 1930

Perry Allen left this week for New York where he will sail on the French liner Lafayette, planning to make a tour of the principle art galleries of Europe.

Miss Gladys Peart completed the Junior High course at the Salem Normal School.

75 Years Ago – 1945

Word has been received that two Manchesterites, Archie Gillis, C.M. 1/c U.S.N.R. (Seabees) and Jeremiah Noonan, Q.M. 3/c U.S. Navy had the good fortune to meet on Guam in the Marianas.

Plans are progressing for the Town’s 300th Anniversary.

60 Year Ago – 1960

The Story High School class of 1925 met at the Tavern, in Gloucester, to commemorate the 35th anniversary of their graduation.

Mrs. Bernice Fiahlo of Gloucester will assume duties as District and School Nurse in Manchester.

45 Years Ago – 1975

Casting has been completed and rehearsals are underway for “Summer of 75’s” production of Bye Bye Birdie. Over 80 young people auditioned for the show.

With George Rice the only candidate for the unexpired term of Town Clerk, polling booths for the special election will be set up in the Police Station garage, on the lower floor of Town Hall. The polls will be open from 12 – 8 p.m.

30 Years Ago – 1990

Manchester’s long-time nickname “Manchester-by-the-Sea”, became the official name of our town as of 12:01 on July 1st.

Over 120 explorers have “booked” reservations for a summer of active reading and listening at the Manchester Public Library.

15 Years Ago – 2005

Over 100 ladies attended the annual gathering of the Elder Sisters at Tuck’s Point last Saturday. They all enjoyed each other’s company and a delicious fish chowder meal prepared by The Causeway Restaurant.