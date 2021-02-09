Town of Manchester-by-the-Sea: How to Participate in COVID 19 Clinic on February 13th

Posted Tuesday, February 9, 2021 8:30 pm

The Town of Manchester-by-the-Sea is pleased to announce a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic for its most vulnerable residents, age 75 and older. The clinic will take place on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at the Sacred Heart Parish Hall from 12.00 p.m. to 4.00 p.m. Pre-registration is required.

The clinic is made possible through a partnership with Conley’s Pharmacy of Ipswich, MA. Manchester residents can register online at https://hipaa.jotform.com/210341706490145. If unable to register online, please call the Manchester Council on Aging for assistance at 978-526-7500. The Manchester Council on Aging will also be providing transportation to the vaccination site upon request.

Participants should wear a t-shirt, so the upper arm is easily accessible. Please bring a photo ID, your red, white, and blue Medicare card, and other Insurance Cards. There is no cost for the vaccine, but the administration fee will be billed to insurance (patient copay is $0).

In order to prevent crowding and protect residents, please do not arrive more than 10 minutes before your scheduled appointment and remain in your vehicle until the appointment time. No early birds! There will be one way in and out of Parish Hall so please follow the direction of Town staff.

After receiving the Pfizer vaccine, residents will be monitored closely by Manchester paramedics. Fifteen minutes for those without an allergy history and thirty minutes for those with an allergy history. A follow up clinic, for second shot doses will be held 21 days later, on Saturday, March 6, 2021.

If you have already received a first dose of the COVID vaccine at a different location, you must return to that same site to receive the second dose in accordance with current MA vaccine distribution guidelines.