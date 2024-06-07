The Volker Goetze Quartet Returns to Manship in Gloucester June 15

Posted Friday, June 7, 2024 1:47 pm

The Volker Goetze Quartet, featuring musicians Volker Goetze, world renowned Sri Lankan drummer Uthpala Eroshan, Oran Etkin, and Alexis Cuadrado, will return to Manship Artists Residency for a performance entitled, Musical Crossroads on June 15.

The new musical compositions were born at the Manship Artists Residency in 2023.

The work transforms ancient Sri Lankan folk tales inspired by Kandyan traditional dances into a contemporary context. They highlight stories of reincarnation, sacrifice, and selfless devotion. Each musician brings his own richly informed cultural intelligence to the group's sound. A gorgeous experiment in cross-cultural collaboration, Musical Crossroads brings together the traditions of Jazz and Kandyan percussion to create a new musical vision.

The Volker Goetze Quartet is a recipient of a 2023 grant from Chamber Music America’s Artistic Projects program, funded through the generosity of The Howard Gilman Foundation. The performance and residency are supported by The Prometheus Circle of the Manship Artists Residency and Ken Kinna.

Volker Goetze is an artist, composer, and trumpeter. In 2023 he united bassist Jonathan Toscano, Sri Lankan drummer Uthpala Eroshan, and clarinetist Oran Etkin to compose the globally focused Musical Crossroads at Manship Artists Residency. Their work consists of arrangements of traditional melodies and original compositions by Volker Goetze. This June, Volker Goetze, Uthpala Eroshan, and Oran Etkin will return to Manship Artists Residency with composer, producer, bandleader, bassist and educator Alexis Cuadrado to perform their new compositions. www.volkergoetze.com/quartet.

This special performance will take place Saturday, June 15 from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. Tickets are $75/person.

It is a fundraiser for ManshipArtists Residency.

To register please go to the Manship Artists Residency website.