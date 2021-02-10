The Hornets Nest for February 12th

Boys & Girls Ski Teams

The regular season for the Alpine ski team finished up on Friday February 5th. The inter scholastic meet will be held on Thursday February 11th at Ski Bradford in Haverhill. The state tournament has been canceled due to the pandemic. “It’s been a tough year for the team,” said coach Tim Wonson, “the team has fought really hard to get on the hill to practice and race as often as was allowed. Even when they couldn’t make it to ski they would have zoom practices, led by senior Captains, Ryan Clark, Lilly Coote and Emma Wonson, a junior and Co-Captain on the team. “The entire team showed patience ingenuity and resolve and Coach Lizzie and I are really proud of them.” Even with those efforts the teams lost in both races against Masconomet and Andover. The boys team also lost to North Andover and Haverhill. That’s not to say there were not some individual highlights for both the boys and girls teams. On January 28th Ryan Clark won the race against Masco and senior Eli Hammett took third. Clark also won against Andover and Hammett took fourth. Junior Emma Wonson skied well on the third and was able to capture a third place against Andover. The next night Lilly Coote took fourth against Andover and third place against Haverhill. Gracie Susko put together two of her best results breaking the top 10 with a seventh place finish followed by a sixth. At the boys race on February 5th, Clark again skied well missing first place against North Andover by .3 one-hundredths of a second. Against Haverhill the Captain skied well and took third. “It’s been my first year Coaching,” said Coach Lizzie White, “it’s been quite a challenge with all the added rules and restrictions, never mind just how dedicated these racers have to be to come out and ski. Long bus rides, lugging gear, no lodges to get ready in, no spectators allowed to cheer on their favorite racer, and that’s all before you actually race and ski racing in itself can be pretty scary. I’m proud of these young athletes, they did all that and more with determination, patience, humor and sportsmanship. I’m looking forward to what amazing things the future holds for each of them and to skiing with them again soon and to skiing fast.”