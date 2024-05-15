Thanks From the 4th of July Committee

Posted Wednesday, May 15, 2024 4:56 pm

To the Editor,

The Manchester-by-the-Sea 4th of July Committee would like to thank the following donors. The following list have made a donation over the past month or so to this year’s 4th of July Celebration. We are getting closer to our fundraising goal but still have a way to go. Please if you have thought about making a donation, now is the time! Donations can be made through the Town’s website, by mailing a check or coming in to the Parks and Recreation Office on the second floor of Town Hall.

The Caudill Family, The Sabella Family, The Nahatis Family, The Kneisel Family, The Shane Family, The Mirak Family, The Brown Family, The Whitson Family, The Carter Family, The Manchester Women’s Club, The Clark Family, The Healey Family, The Flatley Family, The Kellogg Family, The Thorne Family and The Greene/Mscisz Family. We would also like to thank the following businesses for their generous contributions: Filias Management, Manchester hardware, Woodard & Curran, Inc and Harbor’s Point Condominium Association. We appreciate every donation in any amount! Please send in your donation today!

Cheryl Marshall

Director of Parks and Recreation