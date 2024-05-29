Thank You to Voters in Manchester

Posted Wednesday, May 29, 2024 6:07 pm

To the Editor,

I write to thank Manchester’s voters for electing me as moderator for the 30th time. It is an honor to serve the town in this capacity, and I am grateful for their support.

I extend my congratulations to each of the other candidates. The town will benefit from the experience of returning board members and the fresh ideas of those newly elected.

One of the many reasons I enjoy being moderator is the opportunity to work with both employees and residents who make local government function. We are fortunate to have professional staff who do critical work every day, but the town depends equally on the efforts of our many volunteers. There are opportunities for everyone. I encourage residents to offer their talents for a board or committee role.

Sincerely yours,

Alan Wilson

Manchester