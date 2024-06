Posted Thursday, May 30, 2024 4:37 pm

To the Editor,

A special thanks should go out to the Manchester Dept. of Public Works for all the hard work you did to make “Tuck’s Point” beautiful again.

Sean, Frank, Steve, and crew worked their tails off in very humid weather. A “tip of the hat” goes to the youngsters, who helped me put the stairs out for the season!

“God Bless.” What a nice TOWN (it’s not a “village!”) we live in!

Much love,

Cindie Rezza

Manchester