Posted Tuesday, April 9, 2024 11:06 am

To the Editor,

I was a youngster when efforts began to provide a dedicated Senior Center for Manchester residents. Now, decades later, it is within reach. It just takes our votes and our voices. As a Member of the Friends of the Council on Aging, I strongly nudge you to have your voice heard. Vote at the April 24th Town Meeting. Grab a

neighbor, bother a friend, and attend to vote with another Senior.

Please VOTE!

Thank you,

Sheila Roy

Manchester