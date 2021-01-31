Steven Graczyk Joins J Barrett & Company In Its Cummings Center Office

Posted Sunday, January 31, 2021 7:00 pm

J Barrett & Company is pleased to announce that realtor Steven “Graz” Graczykhas joined the agency in its Cummings Center office in Beverly.

Steve is an established real estate professional on the North Shore.

“I’m looking forward to being associated with a real estate firm that so closely mirrors my own client-centric business philosophy,” he said. “J Barrett & Company’s reputation for white glove collaboration with both agents and clients is certainly one reason I wanted to work with the agency.”

Tech savvy with exceptional networking and relationship building skills, Steve is known for his integrity and determination to make certain his clients achieve the best possible outcomes.

“As a company one of our goals is to constantly expand the depth of our in-house expertise so having yet another real estate professional of Steve’s caliber is very exciting for our firm,” says Jon Gray, president. “In addition, Steve’s ability to help people understand the entire real estate process is a critical skill that will benefit every client who works with him.”

Steve has strong ties to the area. He and his family are lifelong Danvers residents, and he is the youngest of three St. John’s Prep graduates in his family and is a graduate of the University of Rhode Island.

Established in January 2007, J Barrett & Company serves communities on the North Shore of Boston and Cape Ann including Manchester, Beverly, Gloucester, Ipswich, Marblehead, and in Prides Crossing.