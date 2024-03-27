Singing Beached

Posted Wednesday, March 27, 2024 1:53 pm

7:45 a.m., SATURDAY, March 23

We’re calling this one, “Failure to Launch.” Police were called down to Singing Beach early Saturday after a beached whale of a car—a Jeep in this case—was seen stranded deep in the sands on the shoreline. Clearly the operator of the vehicle was confused. The vehicle proved tough to haul in, however, requiring a two-truck tow solution. Here, the guys from Tally’s Towing hooked the smaller truck to a bigger one up at the circle and, in the end, it was that configuration that did the trick. No word on the vehicle driver, a resident of Gloucester. (Photo: Erika Brown)