Singing Beached

Posted
Editorial Staff

7:45 a.m., SATURDAY, March 23

We’re calling this one, “Failure to Launch.”  Police were called down to Singing Beach early Saturday after a beached whale of a car—a Jeep in this case—was seen stranded deep in the sands on the shoreline.  Clearly the operator of the vehicle was confused.  The vehicle proved tough to haul in, however, requiring a two-truck tow solution.  Here, the guys from Tally’s Towing hooked the smaller truck to a bigger one up at the circle and, in the end, it was that configuration that did the trick.  No word on the vehicle driver, a resident of Gloucester.  (Photo: Erika Brown)

