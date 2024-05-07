Sarah Creighton for Manchester Planning Board

Posted Tuesday, May 7, 2024 9:26 am

To the Editor,

I am running for re-election to the Manchester Planning Board and ask for your vote at the election on May 21st.

My family chose to move here more than 20 years ago because of Manchester’s strong sense of place, walkable streets, and special character. I have come to care deeply about the town and would like to continue to use my experience to help to achieve its goals.

I have significant planning board experience. I am finishing a three-year term, during which I helped spearhead the upgrading of our zoning, and a number of years ago, I also filled a one-year vacancy on the board. Before moving to Manchester, I was vice chair of the Newbury Planning Board for seven years and dealt with complex planning issues associated with a number of large residential subdivisions.

I have a strong track record of advancing dialogue and delivering results in Manchester. As a member of the School Committee during the early years of regionalization, I helped to build a strong partnership with Essex. I chaired the MERSD Middle/High School building committee – overseeing that award-winning project that was completed on time and under budget. I have served on the Downtown Improvement, Memorial School Building, and Harbor Management Committees. I am a realist about municipal budgets, planning board authority, and the role of the public in shaping strategic decisions for the town.

My career focuses on climate change action, energy, and sustainability and I serve on the board of the Essex County Greenbelt. I hold an M.S. in Environmental Policy and Civil Engineering from Tufts and a B.S. in Physics from Bates.

I care deeply about the town and would like to continue to use my experience to help balance compliance with recent state mandates and the need for affordable housing, while preserving our community’s unique character and valued assets.

I look forward to continuing to use my knowledge of zoning and planning, as well as my demonstrated municipal project leadership and collaboration skills for Manchester. Thank you for your support.

Sincerely,

Sarah Hammond Creighton

Manchester