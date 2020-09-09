Rotary Derby Raffle a Success Thanks to Community

Posted Wednesday, September 9, 2020 6:28 am

When COVID forced the cancellation of the Manchester-Essex Rotary Club’s major fundraising events (the Kentucky Derby Auction and the Red, White and Blue Pancake Breakfast) earlier this year, the club knew it had to do something to recoup the more than $25,000 funds it typically generates in order to continue the charitable giving the Cape Ann communities and organizations have come to rely on.

So, the club got creative. The idea of hosting a raffle came up and quickly took hold in light of the fact that the club had never hosted a raffle before and didn’t know if people would be willing to spend $100 for a ticket in the midst of a pandemic.

Rotarians immediately rallied around the idea and the community, once again, delivered its support. All 300 tickets were sold and the drawing was held Saturday, Sept 5th, at the Manchester Cricket’s new office with special guest, Julie LaFontaine, Executive Director of The Open Door. The event was live streamed on the Cricket’s website as well as FaceBook Live.

Three winners, Kevin Richard, Mike Willwerth, and Matt Dykeman took cash prizes of $7,500, $1,500 and $1,000 respectively. In addition, best hats went to Angela Labella and Chris Simard.

Sean Zahn, club President, states, “We really didn’t know if something like this would work at this moment in time given how many have been negatively impacted by the pandemic, but we also knew the pandemic significantly increased the demand for support throughout Cape Ann and doing nothing wasn’t an option.”

The Rotary Club thanks all who purchased a raffle ticket, event sponsors: Leslie Ray Insurance, Anthony & Dodge Certified Public Accountants, Logue Insurance, DesRosiers & Tierney Attorneys at Law, Cape Ann Plein Air, Carpenter & MacNeille, Farms Veterinary Clinic, Dr. Robert Lipkowitz Dentistry, hat judge Wendy Davis and the Manchester Cricket.