Ron Mastrogiacomo: A Man Who Led Without Ego

To the Editor and Fellow Residents,

Last week we were all saddened to learn of the passing of Ron Mastrogiacomo, Planning Board chair.

One of the many things that Ron did quietly, and without fail, was to write to the residents of Manchester thanking any retiring board member. We carry out this tradition in his memory and express our heartfelt gratitude for all he did for Manchester.

For over 14 years, Ron dedicated his time as an elected member of the Planning Board, serving as chair since 2019. No one can recall him every missing a meeting!

Ron led without ego. He was unfailingly kind, patient, and diligent in his work on the Planning Board. He was always prepared, starting the next week’s agenda upon returning home from each meeting. He arrived at early to every meeting with a prepared script, in order to ensure that process was followed and that nothing was forgotten. If we brought up things out of order, he would smile and say, “Don’t worry, I’m getting to that!”

Ron was a good listener, who made room for varying points of view. He was civic-minded and polite, reminding us to treat one another with mutual respect. He exuded a gentle sense of humor and kindness that put others at ease around him. He loved Manchester and took pride in being a resident here – whether he was carefully stewarding his historic home or joining with other board members to pick up trash during the annual spring town clean up.

Ron had a remarkable 45-year career as a Professional Civil Engineer and contributed significant knowledge and guidance to the Board as we adjudicated numerous special permits, made improvements to the Town’s Zoning Bylaw, and deliberated various Town projects. During his tenure on the Planning Board, Ron also served on the Donovan Field Ad Hoc Committee, The Comprehensive Wastewater Management Plan Committee, and the Community Preservation Committee.

We are truly saddened to lose such a good, kind, compassionate colleague and neighbor.



Manchester Planning Board

Sarah Hammond Creighton

Christina Delisio

Mary Foley

Chris Olney

Susan Hansen Philbrick

Laura Tenney