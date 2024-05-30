Postseason Hornet Spring Sports Primer

Posted Thursday, May 30, 2024 5:17 pm

The spring season has ended and the postseason begins on Friday. Read on to see which local high school teams begin their MIAA tournament run below.

Friday, June 1

The Manchester Essex baseball team finished with a 5-15 record but made it into the tournament by finishing the season ranked 31st overall in the MIAA Div. 4 Power Rankings. The Hornets will host 34-seed O’Bryant at Memorial Park in Essex on June 1 (3:30 p.m.), with the winner moving on to face second-seeded Uxbridge one day later in the Round of 32.

The ME girls tennis team finished with a 15-3 regular season record, good enough to earn the second seed in the Div. 4 tournament. The Hornets begin their postseason against Joseph Case at Endicott College on June 1 (4 p.m.), with the winner moving on to face Quabbin Regional in the Round of 16.

Saturday, June 2

Meanwhile, the Manchester Essex softball team will face sixth-seeded Uxbridge at Uxbridge High School on June 2 (3 p.m.) after completing the regular season with an 8-12 record and a 27th-overall spot in the power rankings. If the Hornets win, they move on to the Sweet Sixteen.

The ME boys tennis team finished with a 14-4 record and earned the four-seed in the tournament. They will begin postseason play against 30-seed Springfield International Charter on June 2 at Endicott College (11 a.m.). The winner of the match moves on to face 14th-ranked Ipswich in the Div. 4 Sweet 16.

Sunday, June 3

It will be a playoff doubleheader for the Manchester Essex lacrosse teams on June 3, with both Hornets teams hosting Round-of-32 playoff games. The eighth-ranked boys get things started against 25-seed Bourne at 5:30 p.m. after finishing the regular season with a 14-4 record. The girls keep the playoff action going at 6:30 p.m. against 27-seed Lunenburg after that. The girls finished the regular season with a 12-4 record. Wins by both teams puts each of them in the Sweet 16.