Postseason Hornet Spring Sports Primer

By Jason Brisbois, Staff Writer
The spring season has ended and the postseason begins on Friday. Read on to see which local high school teams begin their MIAA tournament run below.
Friday, June 1
- The Manchester Essex baseball team finished with a 5-15 record but made it into the tournament by finishing the season ranked 31st overall in the MIAA Div. 4 Power Rankings. The Hornets will host 34-seed O’Bryant at Memorial Park in Essex on June 1 (3:30 p.m.), with the winner moving on to face second-seeded Uxbridge one day later in the Round of 32.
- The ME girls tennis team finished with a 15-3 regular season record, good enough to earn the second seed in the Div. 4 tournament. The Hornets begin their postseason against Joseph Case at Endicott College on June 1 (4 p.m.), with the winner moving on to face Quabbin Regional in the Round of 16.
Saturday, June 2
- Meanwhile, the Manchester Essex softball team will face sixth-seeded Uxbridge at Uxbridge High School on June 2 (3 p.m.) after completing the regular season with an 8-12 record and a 27th-overall spot in the power rankings. If the Hornets win, they move on to the Sweet Sixteen.
- The ME boys tennis team finished with a 14-4 record and earned the four-seed in the tournament. They will begin postseason play against 30-seed Springfield International Charter on June 2 at Endicott College (11 a.m.). The winner of the match moves on to face 14th-ranked Ipswich in the Div. 4 Sweet 16.
Sunday, June 3
It will be a playoff doubleheader for the Manchester Essex lacrosse teams on June 3, with both Hornets teams hosting Round-of-32 playoff games. The eighth-ranked boys get things started against 25-seed Bourne at 5:30 p.m. after finishing the regular season with a 14-4 record. The girls keep the playoff action going at 6:30 p.m. against 27-seed Lunenburg after that. The girls finished the regular season with a 12-4 record. Wins by both teams puts each of them in the Sweet 16.