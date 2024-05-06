Peter Morton for MBTS Planning Board

Posted Monday, May 6, 2024 11:05 am

Dear Manchester residents,

My name is Peter Morton, and I am writing to you to ask for your vote on May 21st for a seat on the Planning Board. I have been a Manchester resident since 1992, raising three children here, all of whom benefitted from attending Manchester schools beginning with Memorial and continuing through High School. My wife and I are empty nesters and reflect often on how lucky we are to live in MBTS.

We were both continually active in our children’s youth sports careers, coaching and serving on boards, giving back as most parents in our community do. I am at a point in my career where I am fortunate to have more time and I want to dedicate it to our town. I have always been interested in our town’s development, attending Select Board, Planning, Town, and other meetings regularly. It seems that at this moment, the confluence of substantial developments before us is considerable.

I have had a 40-year career as an executive in sales and marketing, developing effective communication, negotiating, and listening skills. I have always been collaborative and open-minded – weighing alternate opinions before deciding.

My interest in joining the Planning Board focuses primarily on “maintaining and enhancing the natural and historical amenities of MBTS” while “promoting the development of a sustainable coastal community and encourage climate resiliency and adaptation.” Mostly I want to contribute to protecting the character of MBTS and I want to collaborate with the citizens of our town to do it. I ask for your vote for a seat on the Planning Board on May 21.

Sincerely,

Peter Morton

Manchester