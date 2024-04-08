Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras Schedule Auditions for 2024-2025 Season

Posted Monday, April 8, 2024 6:32 pm

The Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras (NMYO) will hold open auditions for local Cape Ann and North Shore young musicians to join its ensembles in the 2024-2025 concert season.

For those in search of a great place to play their instrument, perform in concert, and socialize with other young musicians who enjoy playing music as much as they do, then NMYO may well be the place for you.

Auditions for both new and returning NMYO musicians take place on Saturday, June 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Masconomet Middle/High School, 20 Endicott Road in Boxford.

String musicians, with at least one year of lessons, and woodwind, brass, and percussion students, who have played for at least two years and are taking private lessons, are invited to audition. The audition is used to determine proficiency on the student’s instrument and to assign ensemble placement.

NMYO offers six ensembles including two beginning string ensembles; two full orchestras; a Wind Ensemble for intermediate and advanced winds, brass, and percussion; and a Flute Choir.

The Symphony Orchestra program also includes a small ensemble chamber music component to challenge the advanced players. NMYO ensembles perform two major concerts and several small concerts annually.

Weekly rehearsals are held in Topsfield/Boxford conveniently located near Route 1 and just off Interstate 95.

NMYO does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, disability, gender, sexual orientation, or gender identity in its programs and need-based tuition assistance is available. Information at nmyo.org/auditions.

NMYO provides youth musicians with exceptional ensemble training and opportunities for cognitive, social, and personal growth through musical performance and community service. Led by Music Director Gerald J. Dolan Jr., with an accomplished team of music professionals, NMYO’s 155 musicians come from 40+ towns throughout northeast Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire and participate in one or more of six ensembles offered.