It’s Fantasy and Mythology with Cape Ann Symphony on Sunday, April 14 at Crowell Chapel

Posted Friday, March 29, 2024 5:13 pm

Crowell Chapel

4 Rosedale Ave

Manchester, MA 01944

4 Rosedale Ave
Manchester, MA 01944

The Cape Ann Symphony’s 72nd season is in full swing, and on April 14, the group will reprise one of its most popular programs, the intimate and scaled-down “Musicians Unleashed” series at Manchester’s Crowell Chapel.

This year’s program takes on the fantasy theme, with “Fantasies and Mythology Concert,” featuring the Cape Ann Symphony Woodwind Quintet and pianist Kathleen Forgac, presenting musical fantasies and works inspired by myths, legends, and lore.

The program will explore the magical sounds of the woodwind quintet and then showcase each instrument alone, featuring works by Nielson, Poulenc, Mouquet, Debussy, and others.

Featured musicians include Stephanie Strathos on flute, Izumi Sakamoto on oboe, William Kirkley on clarinet, Sam Childers on bassoon, and Michael Bellofatto on horn.

"Our goal is to present to you concerts of the highest artistic standards that are guided by an enthusiasm for learning, a passion for the joy of music and love of good old fashioned fun and humor,” said Cape Ann Symphony Music Director Yoichi Udagawa. “Looking forward to seeing you at our concerts!”

April’s “Fantasies and Mythology Concert” music program will include:

JULES MOUQUET Pan and the Shepherd (flute and piano)

CARL NIELSEN Fantasy for Clarinet

DEBUSSY La danse de Puck and Les fees sont d'exquises danseuses (piano)

WAYNE BARLOW Winter's Passed (oboe and piano)

MALCOLM ARNOLD Fantasy for Bassoon

MIKE KEEGAN Gloach Horn (solo horn)

POULENC Sextet (winds and piano)

Stephanie Stathos earned her Bachelor of Music degree in Flute Performance from Boston University’s School for the Arts, where she was a student at Doriot Anthony Dwyer. She currently holds the principal flute position with the Cape Ann Symphony and the piccolo position with the Lexington Symphony. Stephanie has been the featured soloist with the Cape Ann Symphony on numerous occasions, most recently in 2023. From 2003-2013 she served as the piccolo and second flute with the touring orchestra of the National Lyric Opera of New York. As a soloist, Stephanie has performed throughout the United States and Europe, recently performing Cimarosa’s Concerto for Two Flutes with the Orchestra Del Concentus Musicus Patavinus in Padua, Italy. An active freelancer and chamber musician appearances include performances with many of New England’s ensembles, including Boston Landmarks Orchestra, Rhode Island Philharmonic, Symphony New Hampshire, Atlantic Symphony Orchestra, Concord Chorale (NH), Newburyport Choral Society, North Shore Chamber Music, and with vocalist Catherine Hammond, with whom she has done two recordings. Also passionate about jazz, New Music, and World Music, she has toured and recorded for the Green Linnet label with Argentinean vocalist Mili Bermejo and the jazz ensemble Orange Then Blue.