Manchester’s Ties to Cape Ann Museum Exhibit

Posted Thursday, March 5, 2020 7:45 pm

Manchester's Katherine Lane Weems (1899-1989) was one of the 20th century’s most accomplished sculptors. This 1928 piece, called just "Bull" part of of the Cape Ann Museum's yearlong exhibit opening Tuesday celebrating women in art, "Odds Were Against Me". The sculpture is on loan to the museum from the Manchester Historical Museum, which acquired the sculpture last year. Other local artists included are sculptor Anna Vaughn Huntington, Cecilia Beaux, Theresa Bernstein and Emma Fordyce MacRae. Go check it out.