Manchester: Thank You for 26 Years

Posted Wednesday, May 29, 2024 6:07 pm

Dear past and present Manchester Memorial School families,

I cannot believe that in just a few days, this school year will end, and I will be walking out the door for the last time as your school nurse.

I have been blessed to have a job that I love. So many memories, so many children, so many families that I will forever treasure.

When I reflect on my years here, we have been through so much. We have had our share of the good, the bad and the ugly, but through it all we stood tall and united for the children. I have a bulletin board up now in my office “Our Strength is our Diversity,” we support each other, we are a team, we embrace challenges, we celebrate differences, we learn from each other, we respect each other, we share, and we listen. So true, this is what makes MMES so special.

I have had the honor of being sister, aunt, mother, and grandmother to so many. You are family, and you will forever hold a place in my heart. I will never forget, and I hope when you think of me, a smile will come upon your face. I wish you all health and happiness.

Thank you for all your support and cooperation throughout the years.

I am forever blessed and grateful.

Hugs,

Joanne Seaman, R.N.

School Nurse

Memorial School