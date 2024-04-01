Manchester Pickleball Courts  Open for the Season

Posted Monday, April 1, 2024 5:04 pm

The public pickleball courts along Summer Street opened for the season as of April 1, and the town of Manchester has released the courts' temporary hours which are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday until further notice.

Open Play from 9am-Noon Monday – Friday!

All players are invited to play and may come and go without setting up games beforehand. Individual players who want to learn the game are welcome to come! Games are to 11 points or win by 2. The front three courts are for players with a 3.5 or less rating (or players who are unsure of a rating). The back three courts are for players with a 3.5 rating or above.

Court rules are as follows: