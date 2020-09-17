Local Artist, Lydia Anoz Glidden, Exhibits Work At Gibson Sotheby's Realty’s New Office In Manchester

Posted Thursday, September 17, 2020 10:00 pm

Local artist, Lydia Anoz Glidden, will be showing off her artwork in Gibson Sotheby's new office located on Central Street in downtown Manchester.

Working mostly in oil and acrylic on canvas, Lydia reflected on her work: “I draw inspiration from the colors of the world around me as I observe the ever-changing light that plays off surfaces.”

“One of my teachers said to me a long time ago, 'Paint from your interior'. I took that advice to heart. While I have lived on Cape Ann for over 15 years, I grew up surrounded by the creative and vibrant wave of La Movida of Barcelona in the 1970's and 1980's. This was a time of change - of governments and politics - but especially in the world of art and Spanish culture,” she said.

Lydia currently spends time painting and creating her works in her two studios in Navarra, Spain and Manchester-by-the-Sea. Lydia has been successfully showing and selling her work in Europe at the ARTBOX Project show in Barcelona and at the fifth edition of ART 3F in Toulouse, France. She also has her work on display in the Michel Menendez Gallery of Pamplona, Spain.

"We have sponsored local artists in several of our 24 offices with an overwhelmingly enthusiastic response. We are excited to support Lydia with a venue to show her work," said Jeffrey Tarczali, chief operating officer of Gibson Sotheby's International Realty. "We feel it is important to support the communities in which we serve and share in our success and growth."

Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty is Eastern Massachusetts’ premier real estate brokerage firm—and an affiliate in the Sotheby’s International Realty network, the leading real estate brand spanning key markets all over the world. Regionally, the company has 24 local offices and over 350 sales associates throughout Boston, Greater Boston, the North Shore, the South Shore, and Cape Cod. Gibson Sotheby’s opened its Manchester office in March.