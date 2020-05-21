Letter to the Editor: Is the Gov't Mask Order Scientifically Justified?

Posted Thursday, May 21, 2020 9:30 pm

Is the government mask order SCIENTIFICALLY JUSTIFIED?

NO. When you deprive your body of oxygen, a chemical called cortisol is released into your blood stream. Cortisol is a stress hormone, which is the most damaging hormone to your body at high sustained levels; it is the number one cause of immune system dysfunction.

Immune system dysfunction makes one more susceptible to experiencing the flu and Covid, it compromises your ability to be resistant to other diseases and illness.

The majority of MA residents are already on high alert and have been for the 8 weeks, it’s reasonable to conclude that cortisol levels are already high. Sustained high levels of cortisol in the body significantly lower immunity.

Masks force carbon dioxide intake that results in shortness of breath, increased heart rate and blood pressure, dizziness, confusion, headache and ultimately unconsciousness.

The Covid virus particle size is 0.125 microns. The N95 mask, (made only for TB bacteria) only protects up to 0.3 microns, hence masks are like building a chain link fence to keep out mosquitoes or split rail fence to keep mice out. Bacteria are 100x larger than tiny virus particles.

This is why the LABEL of package of the typical blue cloth mask states, “does not protect against Covid or any virus.”

We need to be exposed to germs on a daily basis for the immune system to function and survive.

We are blessed to breathe ocean air, touch the sand and swim in salt water, which are filled with healing microbes. We need this for our immune system. There is not a confirmed transmission case of Covid outside. It’s insanity to close the beaches.

Resources: wearing masks damage the body and lack efficacy:

W.H.O.

“There is currently no evidence that wearing a mask (whether medical or other types) by healthy persons in the wider community setting, including universal community masking, can prevent them from infection with respiratory viruses, including COVID-19.“

STUDIES:

SEONGMAN BAE MD APRIL 2020

“In conclusion, both surgical and cotton masks seem to be ineffective in preventing the dissemination of SARS–CoV-2 from the coughs of patients with COVID-19 to the environment and external mask surface.”

C RAINA MACINTYRE APRIL 2015

“We have provided the first clinical efficacy data of cloth masks, which suggest HCWs should not use cloth masks as protection against respiratory infection. Cloth masks resulted in significantly higher rates of infection than medical masks, and also performed worse than the control arm.”

Not backed by sound science.

2 Professors on Infectious diseases, many sources:

Dr Zach Bush, Dr Dan Erickson, Dr Buttar, Prof Dolores Cahill and hundreds more doctors/scientists are speaking the true science.

Dr Russell Blaylock MD ~ neurosurgeon

“by wearing a mask, the exhaled viruses will not be able to escape and will concentrate in the nasal passages, enter the olfactory nerves and travel into the brain.”

Governor Bakers order allows “a person who is unable to wear a mask or face covering due to a medical condition shall not be required to produce documentation verifying the condition.” https://www.mass.gov/doc/may-1-2020-masks-and-face-coverings/download

I have contacted the Governor’s office, State Public Health Dept, CDC website and local BOH. No one had a study to show efficacy of masks preventing Covid 19.

Another precaution: a Pentagon Study in 2018 found a 36% greater risk of Covid infection if one got a flu shot. *Wolff 2019

4 more studies confirm respiratory illness from flu shots:

Rikin 2018, Kelly 2011, Cowling 2012, Dierig 2014

“The breath is the life force ~ if you control the life force, the force of life is within you. Science shows you can control your own immune system with your breath” Wim Hof ~ M.Kox 2014

Stay Healthy and BREATHE without a mask. It’s your choice and your right.