Posted Thursday, May 23, 2024 3:07 pm

Go, Go, Go! You can't go fast if you go too slow! It's a long (forgive us) running tradition, when area youngsters and their families and friends descend on Manchester Memorial Elementary School for the annual parent-teacher fundraiser, "Hit the Street for Little Feet." Last Friday it happened. Kids delighted in Hornet, the school district mascot, before they gathered for some warm up exercises and then it was off at the starting gun to dash for charity.