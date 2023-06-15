Essex Town Administrator’s Report |June 16

Posted Thursday, June 15, 2023 8:00 pm

Board of Selectmen’s Meeting of June 5, 2023

Report covers from May 20, 2023, to June 2, 2023

Clammers’ Beach Parking Layout

At the last meeting, the Board heard observations from a long-time Essex resident about the importance of beachside parking at Clammers’ Beach. The resident was of the mind that only two parking places are now available, especially since the kayak racks have been placed to either side of the parking area. The Board agreed that the TA should go out to the site and determine if there is a way to allow for three parking spaces. On this site visit Mr. Zubricki observed that five, concrete wheel stops are actually present, with three of the wheel stops not being optimally arranged. It was clear that two of the wheel stops could be removed and three could be reset in order to provide a visual cue for three parking places without reconfiguring any other features. As such, we reached out to the DPW and that work has been completed.

Manchester Essex Regional School Committee Budget Reconsideration Hearing

The TA attended the subject hearing along with the Board, members of the Essex Finance Committee, and Manchester personnel and officials on May 23, 2023. While many hearing participants urged the Committee to not reduce the budget at all, officials from both communities are requesting some sort of compromise from the District, which could involve the use of reserves by the District, cuts and reductions, or a combination of these elements.

Massachusetts Municipal Management Association Spring Conference

Mr. Zubricki attended the subject conference on Cape Cod on June 1 and 2, 2023. The meeting featured a session on working with and managing others within an organization. The conference also provided valuable networking opportunities with other municipal managers and a question-and-answer session with the Senior Deputy Commissioner of Local Services from the Department of Revenue.

Preliminary List of Fall Town Meeting Topics

Mr. Zubricki has developed a preliminary list of Fall Town Meeting topics for the Board’s review and discussion.

Apple Street Project Design/Permitting Grant Monthly Report

The TA worked with our engineering consultant to file the subject report for the month of May during the week of May 29, 2023. The report explains the intricacies of the DEP and MEPA permitting process and requests that some work items originally slated for completion during FY23 get moved into FY24.

Town Administrator Leave

The TA was out of the office, on leave, for the entire day on May 26, 2023.

Memorial Day Holiday

The office was closed on May 29, 2023, in observance of the subject holiday.

