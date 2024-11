NOVEMBER 6, 2020

115 Years Ago – 1905

Mr. F. E. Watson came near losing another cow, the animal getting an apple lodged in her throat which they finally succeeded in removing. This would have been a heavy loss in addition to three killed by lightning last summer.

90 Years Ago – 1930

The annual drive for contributions of food stuffs for the Ipswich hospital is now on and will continue till November 14. Any articles of food may be left at Grover Dodge’s store or Quint’s Drug Store where it will be taken care of.