Posted Thursday, April 29, 2021 8:00 pm

Essex Annual Town Election will be held on May 10 at the Memorial Fire Station, 24 Martin Street. Polls will be open from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm.

"No excuse vote by mail" is allowed for this election but you must submit an application by the deadline of May 4 at 5:00 pm. There will be no in-person early voting period. Go to: https://www.essexma.org/town-clerk to view a sample ballot, download an application and for more information.