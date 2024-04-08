Climate Change is Real, Right Here Where We Live

Posted Monday, April 8, 2024 9:55 pm

To the Editor,

It was disappointing that less than one-half of one-tenth of a percent of Manchester residents attended the presentation on Tuesday, April 2, by TownGreen about how Manchester will be impacted by climate change, in particular water level rises and storm surges.

We are battling each other about things that may seem big now, but that will seem

small and irrelevant 35 years hence in the face of Mother Nature taking back what was

once hers.

We are worried now about changes to the character of our town, but much

bigger changes are ahead that will shift much more than character: some roads will no

longer be navigable, some houses will be sliding into the sea, Masconomet Park will be

covered by water, and Singing Beach will slowly be taken back by the sea.

Our children and

grandchildren will have to bear the brunt of managing the changes that are coming.

Luckily, we have people in our town government who are planning ahead. Check it out on

the Manchester website (look for coastal vulnerability). The meeting was recorded. To

watch the recording, contact towngreen2025.org.

Sylvia Vriesendorp

Manchester