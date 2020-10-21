Posted Wednesday, October 21, 2020 12:13 pm

Carol (Szczesny) Williams of Manchester-by-the-Sea passed away September 29 in Beverly after a long illness. She was 72. Carol was born in 1948 to Boley and Josephine Szczesny. She was raised in the Willows in Salem, MA and graduated from Salem High School. She lived the majority of her life on the north and south shores of Boston, where she felt most at home near the ocean.

Carol held various jobs over the years, but the one most befitting of her talents was antique shop proprietor. She had the enviable knack of knowing just how to put any collection of objects together to make even the most mundane pieces shine,

as evidenced by the passersby who would stop at her shop to admire her windows.

Carol was preceded in death by her mother and father and her beloved younger brother, Danny Szczesny. She is survived by her son Brad Goodman of Nashua, NH and his wife Kathryn; her daughter Kim Goodman of Belmont, MA; her son Chris Williams of Plymouth, MA; and her grandchildren: Zoe, Noah, Eden, Jack and Henry.

Carol will be remembered for her contagious laugh; her adoration of Elton John; and her sensitive, creative and kind-hearted soul. She will be forever loved and missed by her family.

Burial will be a graveside service at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Manchester, MA on Tuesday, October 27 at Noon.Arrangements are under the direction of the Murphy Funeral Home. For more information or online guestbook please call 978-744-0497 or visit www.murphyfuneralhome.com