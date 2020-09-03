A Pause in Familiar Things

The board of the Manchester Golden Agers has confirmed that it will not be having its amazing luncheon, the “Summer Hummer” at Tucks Point, this year. Obviously, this is due to the pandemic, she said. However, Powers said it’s the board’s hope that come the Christmas holiday the Golden Agers will be back in action for the annual Christmas luncheon, but it’s too soon to know (“only time will tell!”) In the meantime, stay safe and check back in at the first week of December. Onward!