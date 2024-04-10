A Good Man…

Posted Wednesday, April 10, 2024 1:11 pm

To the Editor,

Many of Ron Mastrogiacomo’s former colleagues on the Planning Board—friends who served with him—were shocked and saddened by the news of his recent untimely death.

We were doubly affected, recalling him as a skilled, dedicated professional, a moderating voice, a generous colleague always willing to take on extra tasks for the community he loved - and as kind, unassuming man of warmth and humor.

Ron served on the Board for fourteen years, a number of them as Chairman. He listened intently, shared his engineering expertise and presided over complex and sometimes contentious matters.

Although he was a gentle man with a visible distaste for controversy, if there was disagreement he worked firmly and quietly to achieve consensus and a fair outcome. The Town can be grateful for Ron’s years dedicated to public service, his knowledge, integrity and patient leadership.

We write to express our appreciation for his many contributions and to extend our sympathy to his large and beloved family.

Carroll Cabot

Peter Canny

Kurt Melden

Richard Blau

Becky Jaques

Gary Gilbert

Andrea Fish

Lauren Coons

Frank Marangell

Hope Watt-Bucci

Bob Mehlman

Helene Kwasie