4th of July Committee Thanks …

Posted Wednesday, April 10, 2024 1:11 pm

To the Editor,

The Manchester-by-the-Sea 4th of July Committee would like to thank the following donors in the last couple of months:

The Noyes Family, The Robbins Family, The De Sherbinin Family, The Harper Family, The Marletta Family, The Meyer Family, The Snider Family, The Wilson Family, The Diedrich Family, The Leahy Family, The Moroney Family, The Grimaldi Family, The Weaver Family, The Ledbetter Family, The O’Neil Family, The Buddenhagen Family, The Hatch Family, The Lane Family, The Tufts Family, The Jones Family, The Slade Family, The Steg Family, The Brox Family and Brox Industries, The Singleton Family, The Simonds Family, The Coulter Family, The Carrassi Family, The Parker Family, The Kinder Family, The Heisey Family, The Allard Family, The Sherman Family, The Condon Family, The Swift Family, The Laughlin Family, The McCloskey Family, The Luzinski Family, The Briggs Family and the Hennigan Family.

We would also like to thank the following businesses for their sponsorship; Sullco Inc and Allen’s Pharmacy.

July 4th in Manchester-by-the-Sea will cost about $70,000 and we are almost 25% of the way there through fundraising. Please look for fundraising envelopes in your Town Meeting packets. If you know of any companies or businesses in town looking for sponsorship opportunities, please send them our way. We have sponsorship levels set up to get some great advertising during the fireworks!

Thank you,

Cheryl Marshall

Director of Parks and Recreation

Manchester-by-the-Sea