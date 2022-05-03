Sandford (Rick) R. Peek Jr. passed away from Covid Pneumonia on December 6, 2021, at 41 years old.
His graveside services will be held at Magnolia Cemetery on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 11 a.m. A celebration of life lunch will follow at the Manchester Legion, 14 Church Street, Manchester. Friends and relatives are invited to attend. Casual dress. Donning green or Celtics attire is considered appropriate. Friends and relatives are welcomed and encouraged to share memories of Rick.
Rick was the son of Sally and the late Sandford R. (Sandy) Peek Sr. He grew up in his beloved Magnolia and graduated as Captain of the basketball team from Manchester High School. He furthered his studies at North Shore Community College, but truly his best semesters were life experience and good times.
Anyone who knew Rick, would tell you he was a devoted father, son, brother, friend and teammate.
Rick’s love for his daughter Taylor and his dedication to her wellbeing and happiness came above everyone and everything. He loved and respected his mother, he worked for years with his Dad and best friend manufacturing quality custom guitar components that are used by many of the world’s best guitar players. Rick and his sister, Lisa had a bond that was immeasurable. His enduring love for his nephews Stanley and Sean coupled with his want for them to succeed in life exemplified a bond that any uncle should strive for. He loved his community and the new and old friends he called family. His easy smile and welcoming personality offered him a wealth of true friends across the globe.
Rick played basketball all his life and was an extraordinarily avid Celtics fan, capturing the “Banner Moment” experience with an essay about how much he cared for his father, watching every game somehow or another, and collecting an incredible amount of sports memorabilia starting when he was five years old. His idol was Larry Bird.
Having been part of the music scene for all his life, Rick knew good music and was entertained by genres of all types, his savviness with music lyrics and trivia was trumped only by his knowledge of anything to do with sports.
He wrote heartfelt messages in all of the cards he sent, could recite the majority of the Blues Brothers movie and loved Adam Sandlers comedy. He appreciated fine cars and could navigate his way through any section of Boston.
Rick was a proud member of the Tyrian Asher Acacia Lodge of Masons. He was well known and recognized as a Magnolia community volunteer. Rick served on the board to establish the Magnolia Veterans Memorial which stands next to the Magnolia Fire Station. He was a member and was volunteered by his sister, Lisa for many tasks to raise money for the Magnolia Historical Society and Museum. Rick volunteered his time to the Magnolia Library Center road race concerts. He was instrumental in establishing and raked the loam by hand on the new cremation lots in Magnolia Cemetery where he himself will be laid to rest, in the village he loved, next to his best friend and Dad, Sandy.
Your presence at this service is respectfully requested. We hope to see you there to share in memories of Rick.
He is survived by his daughter, Taylor Elise Peek and her mother Meghan Gove; by his mother Sally (Hines) Peek of Magnolia; his sister Lisa Ramos and her husband Michael, and nephews Stanley and Sean Ramos of Gloucester. His Aunt Carol (Hines) Keyes and her husband Kenneth of Inverness Florida, his (other) Aunt Carol Mazzetta and her husband Nick from Hamilton, his Aunt Tina (Peek) and Tom Anderson from Texas, Uncle David and Leiza Peek of Atkinson, New Hampshire, Aunt Pam And Bob Parmar of New Jersey, cousin Mark Reardon, his wife Tracy and son Jack of Beverly, cousin Michael Reardon and Nicola Kuenkel of Germany, Cousin Joe Pierce and Sue of Maine, cousin Kim Peek Reineman and Dennis Ouchi from Honalulu Hawaii, cousins Tommy and Christina Anderson, Preston Peek, Hannah Lunt, Renee Wright, Andy and Jeff Mazzetta, and Sue Russell. Godfather Patrick Johnson and his wife Debbie from Manchester. He also leaves many close friends who describe it as an honor to have known him.
He was predeceased by his father Sandford R. (Sandy) Peek Sr., his grandparents Paul E. Hines Jr. and Frances C. (West) Hines, Barbara Lunt, Sandford C. Peek and Beverly Peek, Aunt Tanya Peek and cousin Kristen Keyes Gilliss.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given in his memory to: The Magnolia Historical Society, PO Box 5551 , Magnolia, Ma 01930 or www.magnoliahistoricalmuseum.org.