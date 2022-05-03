Sandford (Rick) R. Peek Jr.

Manchester, MA (01944)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Expect mist and reduced visibilities at times. High around 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Expect mist and reduced visibilities at times. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.