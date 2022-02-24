Welcome Dr. Gardner, please tell us about yourself.

I grew up in Beverly but lived in Boston after college for many years. When it was time for the kids to go to school we moved back to the North Shore to Manchester where we have been very happy. During my free time, I enjoy boating, lobstering, going to the beach and coaching my kids' sports teams. I am the Scientific Director of the Molecular Enzymology Research Division at New England Biolabs (NEB) in Ipswich. I also enjoy helping to teach the New England Biolabs Molecular Biology Summer Workshop where people come to learn for two weeks.