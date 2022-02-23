Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA (01944)

Today

Periods of snow. Areas of freezing rain possible. High around 35F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches..

Tonight

Snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 14F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.