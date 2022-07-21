J Barrett & Company’s Manchester office this week presented its annual J Barrett Scholarship award to Lynn Benali of Manchester Essex Regional High School.
Lynn Benali, 2022 Graduate of ME Regional High School, Receives Scholarship from J Barrett
Tags
Locations
Editorial Staff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Already a Print Subscriber?
Do you have a print subscription but haven’t provided your email address to date? Fill out this form so we can make sure you have access to everything in the digital version of The Cricket.
If you're not sure, fill out this form and we will verify or change your email address on file.
Most Popular
Articles
- Cell Signaling Purchases 50-Acre MAC Property, Leases MAC Back To Current Management
- Goodbye, Principal Roberts
- Chapter 40B Water, Sewer Issues Debated
- David Buck Crosby
- Robert Edgar Landry
- Temporary Essex River Bridge
- Letter To The Editor: The Town’s Future
- Alfred Powers
- Needed Attention Turning To Water
- Compost and PFAS
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.