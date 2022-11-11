New MAC Team 11_2022.jpg

Some of the key folks running the “new” Manchester Athletic Club.  From left, Executive Director Bobby Verdun, Tennis Manager Laurie Potter, Director of Gymazing Marion Hopping, Marketing and Sales Manager Jonah Feingold, Pro Shop Manager Steve Banks, and Master Trainer Nikki Parisi. Photo: Erika Brown

The Manchester Athletic Club – under new management – is open and ready to get you back into shape after COVID. 

“We have a new executive director who is very well-versed in the field,” says the MAC’s manager of marketing and sales, Jonah Feingold.  “We just want to show people that ... we are still here and there are going to be some very exciting things to come in the near future.” 